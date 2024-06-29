Here's Why The Cavaliers Aren't Trading For Brandon Ingram
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been rumored as a potential destination for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, but there is a bit of a snag.
Ingram has one year remaining on his deal and is seeking a max contract afterward, which is giving the Cavaliers pause about trading for him, league sources told William Guillory of The Athletic.
The Pelicans have also not expressed much interest in providing Ingram with the max deal that he wants, which is why he is evidently on the trade block.
Obviously, this does not necessarily means that the potential of an Ingram-to-Cleveland trade is entirely dead. However, Ingram's desires certainly complicate things.
Ingram is coming off of a disappointing 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds over 32.9 minutes per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor, 35.5 percent from three-point range and 80.1 percent from the free-throw line.
While those definitely aren't bad numbers, they are actually a downturn from where Ingram was in 2022-23. That season, he posted 24.7 points per game on 48.4/39.0/88.2 shooting splits.
As a matter of fact, Ingram's scoring average this past season was his worst output since the 2018-19 season, when he was still with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was traded to New Orleans that ensuing summer and ultimately made an All-Star appearance while also winning the Most Improved Player award in his first year with the Pelicans.
Since then, Ingram's development has stunted.
The 26-year-old remains a good player and would absolutely be a solid option for a Cavs team that could use another scorer alongside of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, but the potential financial hurdle may be too much for the Cavaliers to overlook.