Cleveland Cavaliers Dealt Bad News In Attempt To Improve Roster
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't done much of anything to improve their roster this offseason. They selected University of California wing Jaylon Tyson in the first round of the NBA Draft, but that's about it.
Because of their tenuous financial situation, the Cavaliers have had a difficult time genuinely attempting to get better this summer, which is why they have been silent in free agency.
Perhaps the only way Cleveland can make any real changes is by engaging in a sign-and-trade involving restricted free agent Isaac Okoro, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst threw a bit of a wet blanket on the chances of anything actually materializing.
"I know the Cavs have had some discussions with some teams about sign and trades, but sign and trades are rough," Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland.
He added that he hasn't heard of the Cavaliers gaining any "serious traction" on any potential deals.
Windhorst did qualify his statement by saying that Cleveland's front office has been able to pull off complex sign-and-trades in the past, noting Lauri Markkanen and Max Strus as examples. However, he said it's a "big ask" to expect the Cavs to make any legitimate moves.
This is definitely disappointing for Cavaliers fans, who just saw their team get bounced out of the second round of the playoffs.
Yes, Cleveland did sign Donovan Mitchell to an extension, and it replaced J.B. Bickerstaff with Kenny Atkinson as head coach. Those are obviously significant moves.
But in terms of actually tweaking the roster to better position themselves for a deep playoff run next spring? The Cavs have been asleep at the wheel.
All of that being said, in the Cavaliers' defense, there really isn't a whole lot they can do outside of potentially trading one of Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen, which are avenues they don't seem very keen on exploring.