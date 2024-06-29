Cavaliers Urged To Pursue Intriguing Young Big Man In Free Agency
If there is one thing the Cleveland Cavaliers really need, it is a stretch big to complement Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley up front.
There have been calls to break up the Allen-Mobley duo because neither player spaces the floor all that well (although Mobley showed signs of it this past season), but it does not look like the Cavaliers are going to do that. Not this summer, anyway.
So, why not pursue a big man who actually can shoot the ball to stagger in a rotation with Allen and Mobley in the frontcourt?
That's why Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel feels that Cleveland should go after Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith, who is not expected to exercise his player option.
If Smith does, in fact, become a free agent, he would instantly become one of the most intriguing, cost-effective options on the market.
The 24-year-old averaged 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over 17.2 minutes per game this year, shooting 59.2 percent from the floor, 42.4 percent from three-point range and 69.2 percent from the free-throw line.
Smith boasted an insane true-shooting percentage of 68.2 percent and logged .182 win shares per 48 minutes during the 2023-24 campaign, so the Cavs could certainly use him on their bench.
Now, the caveat with Smith is that he isn't much of a defender, which is why he could probably be had on a relatively affordable deal. But, the Cavaliers boasted the sixth-best defense in the NBA this season, and both Allen and Mobley are terrific defenders in their own right. As such, Cleveland would probably be able to hide Smith a bit on the defensive end.
As Crowley notes, the Cavs will have the ability to open up the full mid-level exception ($12.9 million) depending on what else they do. Right now, they have about $10 million of it to spend.
Would that be enough to lure Smith? It remains to be seen.
In spite of his defensive deficiencies, Smith will likely be a popular option in free agency due to his ability to spread the floor, so the Cavaliers would face some stiff competition for his services.
Cleveland may need to exercise a bit of caution in the event that 2023-24 was a fluke year for Smith, however. He shot just 28.8 percent from long range the year before and is a lifetime 33.5 percent shooter from distance. While it's certainly possible that Smith found his shot this past season, it also stands to reason that a regression may be incoming.