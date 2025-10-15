Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson shares major update on Darius Garland's injury recovery
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland had surgery on his left big toe in early June, and doctors expect him to be sidelined for about four to five months as he recovers.
As Cleveland's preseason wraps up on Tuesday night, it is gearing up for its first regular season game against the New York Knicks on Oct. 22.
Garland won't participate in the game, but head coach Kenny Atkinson provided an encouraging update on Garland's recovery.
“He did some five-on-five (activities) today with the extra work group,” Atkinson said of Garland on Tuesday. “It was live, so it was very short.”
Getting Garland back in any live five-on-five drills is a huge step in the recovery process.
The Cavs don’t need to rush Garland’s return, especially this early in the season, as the team has much greater objectives than simply winning games in October and November.
Cleveland is aiming for an NBA Finals run this season, and having Garland at full health will be crucial for that goal. A toe injury made last year's playoffs tough for him, forcing him to miss four games — two against the Miami Heat and two against the Indiana Pacers—in a series where the Cavs fell in five games.
The Cavs don't seem to be rushing Garland back at all and will ensure he is fully healthy before stepping into an NBA game.
“We know that this is not an easy injury to come back from,” Atkinson said. “You see what happens in the NFL with this injury, it’s not linear usually in the return to performance. We’re hoping that it will be, and he’ll progress. But I side on the side of being conservative and making sure that this is a good step today. A small step, but a good step.”
Garland isn't the only Cavaliers star facing injury challenges; surgeons operated on forward Max Strus in August to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot, an injury that will likely keep him off the court for three to four months.
The Cavs need to tread carefully with both players this season, as they're currently grappling with foot injuries. Rushing them back into play too soon could lead to lingering issues throughout the year, which would seriously damage the team's chances to win the Eastern Conference.
Cleveland will need Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, De'Andre Hunter and Lonzo Ball to hold everything down until Garland and Strus return.