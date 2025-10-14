Cleveland Cavaliers 'big 3' named as reason for legitimate NBA title aspirations
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going into the season with high hopes for their top trio: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.
ESPN insider Tim Bontemps ranked the "big threes" across the league and placed the Cavs at No. 3.
"The Cavaliers, like the Thunder, have a trio of prime-age or younger stars locked into long-term contracts and a team that won 64 games last season," Bontemps wrote.
"Unlike the Thunder, however, Cleveland was unable to follow it with playoff success, losing in five games to the Indiana Pacers in the second round. That is why the Cavaliers are placed here and not even higher up this list. A strong playoff run next spring, and that will quickly change."
Cavs have excellent trio leading the way
The Cavs will live and die behind Garland, Mitchell and Mobley as their core trio to get them across the finish line hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. They have proven they can win a lot of games together, so now it is just a matter of being able to do it in the playoffs.
The Cavs have a lot going for them, but injuries have been the biggest reason behind their struggles. Last season, Garland was hurt during the playoffs, limiting him in the team's series against the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers, resulting in their premature elimination.
Teams need to have a solid trio in order to compete, much like the Oklahoma City Thunder have with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. That trio, along with the Denver Nuggets (Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray) were the only ones that ranked ahead of Cleveland.
What gives the Cavs more hope than the Nuggets is their youth. Garland and Mobley are still hoping to reach their primes, especially the latter, who just turned 24 this offseason.
Mobley has the potential to be an MVP someday, so the Cavs need to rely on him the most out of anyone. Mitchell will still be a walking bucket every time he hits the floor, but the one thing that could send the Cavs into the stratosphere is a boost in Mobley's game if he has one.
The Cavs are playing their final preseason game against the Detroit Pistons tonight at 7 p.m. ET before getting ready for the start of the regular season. Cleveland opens up the new season against the New York Knicks on Oct. 22 at Madison Square Garden.