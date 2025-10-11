Cavs guard Darius Garland mentioned as trade target ahead of 2025-26 season
In a recent report from Grant Afseth on RG, the Sacramento Kings have recently expressed interest in two Eastern Conference point guards.
The Sacramento Kings have been lacking in the point guard department since their trade with the San Antonio Spurs for De’Aaron Fox in 2024.
Darius Garland's name has been mentioned by the Kings front office in a trade. This is not the first time that Garland has been mentioned as a trade target for a team. He has been mentioned in a trade to the Orlando Magic according to Bleacher Report.
This is not the first time to be hearing his name in the market.
The Cavaliers are over the salary cap and in the second apron.
The second apron means that Cleveland will either have to win now or make some tough choices for the future of the team.
A Garland trade away could help keep the Cavaliers under that apron, but it could also be a drastic move that does not help the team in winning their second championship.
The Kings could get a trade for Garland if we see extraordinary play from whoever the point guard is for the Cavs during his injury. Right now, Garland will remained sidelined after an offseason surgery for a toe injury that plagued him during the NBA Playoffs.
If the Cavs are still looking to compete for this season while trading Garland, Cleveland should be looking at trying to acquire Malik Monk. Monk averaged 17 points a game last season and is a very prominent scorer.
Somebody else they could eye along with Monk is Keegan Murray. He plays a role that Cleveland is also looking for in a forward who can shoot the ball. Murray broke the rookie three-point record back in the 2023-24 season.
A full trade for Garland moving to Sacramento could look like a package of Monk, Murray and likely their 2028, 2029 or 2030 first-round draft picks. The Kings do not have this upcoming season's draft pick.
According to this report, Sacramento's interest in Garland seems to be significantly ramping ahead of the regular season.
As of right now, it seems very unlikely that the Cavs front office will trade Garland away as he is coming off a season where he averaged 20 points per game and was an NBA All-Star. Garland has also signed a big extension with Cleveland in 2022 worth a possible $231 million.