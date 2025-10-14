Cavs Insider

Cavs guard Sam Merrill provides update on health, expectations for this upcoming season

Sam Merrill provided an update after a minor adductor tweak and ready to embrace a more active role without key players Max Strus and Darius Garland.

Gabriella Kreuz

Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) celebrates his three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill is expected to play in the team's preseason finale against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at Rocket Arena. Merrill has yet to play in any preseason games due to a minor adductor tweak.

“Just a little groin thing, very minor,” Merrill explained during Cavs practice Tuesday morning. “Sometimes you gotta just trust the performance staff and the coaching staff because they have your best interest. Very minor, I feel good.”

Merrill also addressed his role shift in the absence of forward Max Strus and point guard Darius Garland. 

“It’s gonna ask all of us to step up a little bit whether it’s minutes or shots or responsibilities,” Merrill said. 

Garland had surgery on his big toe during the offseason and was limited in training camp. He is expected to miss the first month of the regular season. Max Strus underwent surgery on his left foot for a Jones fracture in August and his expected return is likely in November or December. 

Merrill also talked about what his best contributions are to the team and how he can fill in the gaps in the absence of Garland and Strus. 

“Aside from the obvious, the shooting, and what I bring defensively, I think there’s communication I can bring on both ends of the floor,” Merrill said.

“Sometimes when you’re guarding the ball at the top it’s hard, you can’t communicate as much as you’d like but I feel like when I’m on the backline or guarding off the ball, I have the ability to try to get everyone else to communicate as well.”

Merrill played in 71 regular season games for the Cavaliers during the 2024-25 season, shooting 40.6% from the field and 37.2% from three-point range. His playoff stats included 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.  

“At the end of the day I pride myself on playing good basketball, playing consistent basketball on both ends of the floor” Merrill said. “Knowing where we want to go and where we wanted to go last year, that sense of urgency is only higher.”

Merrill signed a four-year, $38 million contract with the Cavaliers in July 2025. The deal has a guaranteed $38 million and an average annual salary of $9.5 million, keeping him with the team through the 2028-29 season.

The Cavs take on the Detroit Pistons for the final preseason game at 7 p.m. at Rocket Arena on Tuesday. 

