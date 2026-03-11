Max Strus’ Return to Cleveland Cavaliers Finally Feels Imminent

The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be nearing the final stage of Max Strus’ recovery from left foot surgery, raising optimism that the veteran could soon make his season debut.

Strus, who underwent the surgery in August, has yet to appear in a game this season. However, recent developments suggest his return to the court may come sooner than ever.

The Cavs assigned Strus to its G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, where he participated in practice on Wednesday as part of his rehabilitation process.

The Cleveland Cavaliers assigned Max Strus to the Cleveland Charge today.



Strus practicing with the Charge is a sign that he’s not far off from playing for the #Cavs. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) March 11, 2026

The session marked the second time in three days that Strus has taken part in on-court activities with the Charge. The increased workload represents a key step as he gradually builds toward full basketball activity after several months of recovery.

While Strus is progressing, Cleveland is taking a cautious approach. He did not travel with the team for the start of its two-game road trip, which begins against the Orlando Magic.

He is also considered unlikely to suit up when Cleveland visits the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Still, the fact that Strus is participating in regular practices with the Charge indicates the team is preparing him for his season debut. If he continues to respond well to the increased intensity, a return to the Cavaliers’ lineup could follow shortly afterwards.

Earlier in the week, Cleveland briefly recalled Strus after he first practised with the Charge on Monday. That initial session marked an important milestone, signaling the beginning of the final stage of his rehab. By gradually increasing his involvement in team activities, the Cavaliers hope to ensure the sharpshooter returns in optimal condition.

Despite being sidelined throughout the season so far, Strus has maintained a visible and engaged presence around the team. Coaches and teammates have repeatedly noted his involvement during games and practices, even when he has been unable to contribute on the floor.

That presence was particularly noticeable during Cleveland’s 109–98 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. From the bench, Strus remained vocal, communicating with teammates and was seen as an unofficial cheerleader.

Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell praised Strus’ contributions from the sideline, describing the veteran’s voice and experience as invaluable during games.

As Strus continues to progress through practice sessions with the Charge, the Cavaliers will closely monitor his recovery. If his foot responds positively to the increasing workload, Cleveland may soon welcome back one of its key perimeter weapons as the season moves forward towards the playoffs.