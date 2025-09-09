Cavaliers Plan for Life After Max Strus’ Foot Injury
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a unique offseason. The organization has planned to make improvements on the margins and focus on internal growth rather than making sweeping changes that could disrupt team chemistry. The hope is that with another year of experience, along with better injury luck, the Cavs can put themselves in a position to make a serious run at a championship in 2026.
Everything had been going according to plan until starting guard Max Strus suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot during an offseason workout.
Strus immediately underwent surgery on August 26, with an initial recovery timetable of three to four months. That projection could keep him sidelined through December and cost him more than 30 games this season.
Strus is the starter who typically takes on the opponent’s best scorer and primary ball-handler while also being critical to the team’s spacing on offense. Beyond his defensive versatility and shooting, he provides countless hustle plays, timely rebounds, and intangible energy that brings value to the Cavaliers on a nightly basis. Losing him for such a long stretch will be difficult to overcome.
It’s also realistic to expect that Strus will need time to reacclimate once he returns. History has shown that players coming back midway through a season often struggle to regain full rhythm and conditioning. Head coach Kenny Atkinson will have to find creative ways to account for those missing 25 minutes per game during the first half of the year.
This situation opens the door for several players to step into larger roles. De'Andre Hunter is a logical candidate to slide into the starting rotation, giving Cleveland a bigger look with the 6’8” forward at the three. The Cavaliers could also lean more heavily on newcomers Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance Jr., both of whom provide valuable veteran presence and stability. This plan might be especially appealing if some of the younger options aren’t quite ready to contribute consistently on a title-contending team.
At the same time, this could be a golden opportunity for 2024 first-round pick Jaylon Tyson to earn his most extended NBA look yet. Consistent minutes would give the Cavs a clear look at how much he has developed heading into his second season. Additionally, rookie guard Tyrese Proctor may now get the chance to showcase his talent immediately and solidify himself as a trusted rotation option moving forward.
Atkinson and his staff will be monitoring all of these developments closely. The ultimate goal is to understand exactly which buttons to push come playoff time. A postseason that could shape up to be the Cavaliers’ most important since LeBron James’ second year back in Cleveland in 2016.