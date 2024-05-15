Cavs Lose Another Key Player Facing Elimination Vs. Celtics In Game 5
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a laundry list of injuries as the second round of the NBA Playoffs nears its end.
Already down two All-Stars in Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, the fourth-seeded Cavs will be without their top sixth man in Caris LeVert, who suffered a bone bruise in his left knee during the first half of Game 4 on Monday night. Cleveland's swingman played through it and finished the game, but was clearly laboring after it occurred.
In addition to LeVert, Cavs rookie Craig Porter Jr. will also have to wait to make his NBA postseason debut. Porter, who hasn't seen live-game action since suffering a left ankle sprain in the regular-season finale vs. the Charlotte Hornets one month ago, was upgraded to doubtful until being ruled out before Wednesday's Game 5 in Boston.
It has not been an easy road for the wine-and-gold in the second round of the playoffs even at full health, so being down this many bodies ahead of a possible elimination at the hands of the Celtics has to be disappointing.
The Cavs are starting Darius Garland, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley on Wednesday night. With a key sixth man in LeVert out, Sam Merrill will likely see more playing time, in addition to Marcus Morris and Georges Niang. Tristan Thompson will presumably be the backup center as well.
Down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, if Cleveland drops tonight's contest, the 2023-24 campaign will come to a frustrating close.