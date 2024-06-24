Cavs Insider

CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft Projects Cavaliers To Select Guard

CBS Sports Writer Kyle Boone predicts that Cleveland will make an addition to its backcourt with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Logan Potosky

Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Johnny Furphy (10) dribbles against Samford Bulldogs guard Rylan Jones (21) during the first half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center.
Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Johnny Furphy (10) dribbles against Samford Bulldogs guard Rylan Jones (21) during the first half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
With the month of June nearing a close, the first day of the 2024 NBA Draft is just three days away.

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently own one selection in the event, which is the 20th overall pick in the first round.

Over the past few weeks, multiple mock drafts have slated the Wine and Gold to add to its frontcourt and backcourt. This past Saturday, a CBS Sports mock draft had Cleveland selecting a player in the latter position group.

In his latest NBA Mock Draft, CBS Sports Writer Kyle Boone has the Cavaliers drafting guard Johnny Furphy from the University of Kansas.

The 19-year-old had a productive freshman campaign with the Jayhawks this past season. He averaged 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, one assist, and 0.9 steals per game, playing in 33 of the team’s 34 games (19 starts). Furphy also led the team with 44 three-pointers, shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-9 guard was also recognized for his performance, as he was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and to the 2023-24 Big 12 All-Freshman Team. 

He also started in both of Kansas’ 2024 NCAA Tournament games, averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and 0.5 blocks per contest. Furphy also shot 4-for-12 (33.3%) from three-point range, as the Jayhawks advanced to the Round of 32.

Ultimately, however, Wine and Gold fans will ultimately have to wait until this coming Wednesday, June 26, to see where the team decides to go with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

