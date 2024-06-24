CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft Projects Cavaliers To Select Guard
With the month of June nearing a close, the first day of the 2024 NBA Draft is just three days away.
The Cleveland Cavaliers currently own one selection in the event, which is the 20th overall pick in the first round.
Over the past few weeks, multiple mock drafts have slated the Wine and Gold to add to its frontcourt and backcourt. This past Saturday, a CBS Sports mock draft had Cleveland selecting a player in the latter position group.
In his latest NBA Mock Draft, CBS Sports Writer Kyle Boone has the Cavaliers drafting guard Johnny Furphy from the University of Kansas.
The 19-year-old had a productive freshman campaign with the Jayhawks this past season. He averaged 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, one assist, and 0.9 steals per game, playing in 33 of the team’s 34 games (19 starts). Furphy also led the team with 44 three-pointers, shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.
The 6-foot-9 guard was also recognized for his performance, as he was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and to the 2023-24 Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
He also started in both of Kansas’ 2024 NCAA Tournament games, averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and 0.5 blocks per contest. Furphy also shot 4-for-12 (33.3%) from three-point range, as the Jayhawks advanced to the Round of 32.
Ultimately, however, Wine and Gold fans will ultimately have to wait until this coming Wednesday, June 26, to see where the team decides to go with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.