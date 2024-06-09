Two-Round Bleacher Report Mock Draft Projects Forward To Cavaliers
With the 2024 NBA Draft just 17 days away, the Cleveland Cavaliers are potentially less than three weeks from adding at least one prospect to their roster.
Recently, an ESPN mock draft predicted that the Wine and Gold will select a guard, and a Bleacher Report mock draft from NBA Columnist Zach Buckley followed suit.
This past Friday, however, Bleacher Report Lead Scout and NBA Draft Insider Jonathan Wasserman predicted that the Cavaliers will address a different position in his latest two-round 2024 NBA Mock Draft.
With the 20th overall pick, Wasserman projects that Cleveland will draft forward Tristan da Silva from the University of Colorado. The 23-year-old was a 2023-24 First Team All-Pac-12 selection, averaging 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. The 6-foot-8 forward stretched the floor as well, shooting 39.5% from three-point range and draining 64 triples.
Da Silva was also a critical part of Colorado’s run to the Round of 32 in the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. In three games, he averaged 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest, shooting an efficient 60% (21-for-35) from the field and 56.3% (9-for-16) from beyond the arc.
In his latest mock draft, Wasserman compares Da Silva to Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles, saying in part:
“Teams will start to think about Da Silva in the mid-to-late first round, with the idea that he can provide plug-and-play shotmaking and complementary, spot-up scoring.”- Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman
Cavaliers fans will have to wait and see if the former Colorado Buffalo indeed ends up with Cleveland in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 26.