Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Champion set to join broadcast team
The Cleveland Cavaliers will tip off their regular season next week.
As the Cavs get closer to their regular season, their 2025-26 broadcast schedule was announced.
The Cavs will be national media darlings, but 70 of Cleveland’s 82 regular season games will still be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio.
John Michael is continuing his play-by-play duties. Cavs legend Brad Daugherty will be the team’s lead analyst with Serena Williams on the sideline reporting.
But FanDuel Sports Network has tapped Iman Shumpert, former Cavaliers guard and member of the 2016 NBA Championship team, to join select pregame and postgame shows to offer additional analysis.
Before and after each Cavs home game, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio will produce pregame and postgame shows featuring Cayleigh Griffin and Austin Carr. Winters will host the show when the Cavs are playing on the road.
Shumpert’s addition to the broadcast will provide fans with another blast from the past.
Last season, the pregame and postgame shows often included fan favorite Daniel “Booby” Gibson. Gibson will continue to provide Cavs coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio via his television show, “Full Court Cleveland” on the BIGPLAY Sports Network. That show also features Cavs bilingual play-by-play broadcaster Rafa Hernandez-Brito and longtime NBA reporter Sam Amico.
The Cavaliers acquired Shumpert and J.R Smith from the New York Knicks in 2015. He returned from an injury in 2016 to help the Cavaliers in their 2016 playoff run, knocking off the 73-9 Golden State Warriors to win the first championship in the team’s history.
Known for his defensive prowess, Shumpert was a key contributor to Tyronn Lue’s group upon arriving in Cleveland. He stayed with the Cavs from 2015-2018. Shumpert finished his career playing with the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.
Similar to Gibson, Shumpert has dabbled in rapping and television. He became the first NBA player in the history of “Dancing with the Stars” to qualify for the finals and win the competition.
Recently, Shumpert has appeared as a recurring guest on the “ALL THE SMOKE” podcast as well as the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast hosted by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.
Shumpert created headlines in the Cavaliers universe just a few weeks ago when he explained how the team’s dysfunction led them to win the 2016 NBA Finals. Now, Cavs fans will get that analysis, storytelling and more on a regular basis via select pregame and postgame shows on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio.