What we learned during 2025 Cleveland Cavaliers preseason games
The Cleveland Cavaliers struggled during the NBA preseason, finishing just 1-3. There is no need to panic though, as the team is working through lineups and injuries at the moment.
The Cavs may be in for a slow start to the season, but they should be able to respond well as the team spends time together. Here are three takeaways from Cleveland’s preseason.
1. Lonzo Ball should adjust well with the team
This offseason the Cavaliers’ big move was to make a trade with the Chicago Bulls, sending out Isaac Okoro for Lonzo Ball. There are high expectations for Ball, who was beginning to really emerge as a star before an injury sidelined him for two seasons.
Ball showed potential to get back to where he was when healthy with the Bulls last season. He missed time with a wrist injury, but importantly, his leg held up well during the season.
Now Ball gets a fresh start, and a chance to fill a major role with the Cavs.
During the preseason, Ball certainly showed some rust. He averaged just four points per game, including a rough shooting night in the first game where he went scoreless.
Despite that, Ball did show something great, his basketball IQ. Ball continues to be a high-level point guard. He can make passes few in the league would dare attempt. While it’s clear Ball lost a few steps athletically, his mind remains as strong as ever.
In his last preseason game, Ball scored nine points and dished out nine assists. He looked sharp and should continue to develop as he plays with his new team.
The Cavaliers know what Ball is at this point, and they’ll figure out how to use him. Expect him to run the offense, and create at a high level for his teammates.
2. Fans get a look at the rotation as the team deals with injuries
The Cavaliers will be without two key players for the early part of the season, missing both Darius Garland and Max Strus.
The key to surviving the early stretch is figuring out what the rotation will look like without those two.
DeAndre Hunter will take over for Strus, potentially keeping that starting small forward job all season long. Garland will be harder to replace.
We got a look at what the Cavs would be doing to fill in at the point guard position while Garland is gone though.
Donovan Mitchell took over the main responsibility of a point guard, just like Koby Altman said he wanted.
Mitchell showed some good things as the primary passer, but still needs time to grow. Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill each spent time as the starting shooting guard.
Merrill looked solid in the last game (10 points) and will likely be the starter to begin the season. Tyson has a clear path to earn serious minutes though.
Ball will lead the second unit as the point guard, and Craig Porter Jr. will fill in where he’s needed. Tyrese Proctor could also find minutes early in his career.
Garland being out certainly hurts, but it’ll be good to see some of the young guards develop, building a stronger team overall.
3. DeAndre Hunter is a breakout candidate this season
Throughout the preseason, Hunter was the Cavaliers’ leading scorer, averaging over 17 points per game.
What makes it even crazier is how efficient he was while doing it. He shot nearly 60% from the floor, and 70% from deep on three attempts a game.
There is no way he can sustain that for very long, but if he can play anywhere near that level, this team will become even more dangerous.
Hunter did suffer a minor injury in the last preseason game, but it is unexpected to be anything long term.
With several all-star caliber players like Garland, Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, Hunter will often be a forgotten man in the Cavs starting lineup.
The Cavs didn’t trade for him last year to not be a factor. They saw this level of potential in him, and now it’ll be his time to prove it.
Hunter wanted a bigger role on the team, and now he gets it with Strus out for a while. He is a guy to watch for, and expect him to put it together and really break through this season.