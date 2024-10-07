Cavaliers 2023 Draft Pick Announces Knee Surgery
The injury bug hindered the Cleveland Cavaliers' regular season and playoff hopes last year, and it already looks like it's making its way through the locker room before their first preseason game in 2024.
Emoni Bates announced on social media Monday afternoon that he underwent knee surgery to repair a slightly torn meniscus.
"Had a slight tear in my meniscus got surgery today n everything went good thank the most high for getting me through this 21 gone be back stronger n better see y’all soon…," wrote Bates on X (formally Twitter).
It's still unclear exactly how long Emoni will be sidelined. We're still waiting for an official announcement from the Cavaliers organization.
Bates, Cleveland's second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, spent all of his rookie season on a two-way contract. Most of his playing time came with the Cavaliers' G-League affiliate, the Cleveland Chrage.
In Bates' 10 games with the Charge, he averaged 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 41 percent from behind the arc. He did play in 15 games with the Cavs.
The forward has always been known as a pure scorer, and that's certainly been the case throughout his short professional career so far.
A pleasant surprise in Emoni's development has been his defense. He's made it a point of emphasis in the offseason, and that showed in his first G League season, when he averaged 1.7 steals.
Bates was never going to play a key role on Cleveland's team this season. However, this injury could his delay his development for the Cavaliers future. Hopefully, he's back on the court soon.