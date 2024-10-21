Cavaliers Acquire Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Cleveland Cavaliers chose not to rock the boat during the offseason, opting to not to make any significant moves heading into the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
But could that all change within the blink of an eye?
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposes an idea, and a wild one, at that.
He has the Cavaliers trading Evan Mobley and Darius Garland to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster proposal that would send Kevin Durant to Cleveland.
"He and Donovan Mitchell would put opposing defenses into countless pick-your-poison scenarios," Buckley wrote of Durant. "Durant could also allow Cleveland to stay big and versatile defensively at the 4 spot without sabotaging the spacing the way the Evan Mobley-Jarrett Allen pairing has."
Of course, the chances of a deal like this happening are slim to none, and to be perfectly honest, it actually seems like a more enticing trade for the Suns than the Cavs.
Would a trio of Durant, Mitchell and Jarrett Allen really be enough to topple the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference this season? Probably not. The Cavaliers would be better off sticking with their current group and continuing to build rather than acquiring an aging superstar who has a history of discontentment.
It would actually be a pretty incredible deal for Phoenix, which would then be able to put Garland and Mobley alongside of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
Now, just because Cleveland almost surely won't be landing Durant does not mean that the Cavs will not be making any major trades this year.
There is absolutely a chance that the Cavaliers break up their "core four" if things don't go particularly well early on. It likely just won't be in this exotic fashion.