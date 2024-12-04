Cavaliers All-Star Duo Available vs. Denver Nuggets
The Cleveland Cavaliers did come away with a convincing victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday evening. Still, it didn't come without a fair share of worry and concern from every Cavaliers fan watching the game.
Cleveland's All-Star backcourt each suffered what appeared to be scary injuries during the game. However, there is some good news as the team looks ahead to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell
Darius Garland left Tuesday's game in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the back of the head by Jonas Valanciunas' elbow. DG stayed on the ground for several plays and eventually walked off the court but did not return to the game.
Donovan Mitchell suffered a scary moment when he collided with Valanciunas. The All-Star guard immediately walks back towards the locker room while gingerly holding his shoulder. Thankfully, he returned to the floor just a few minutes later.
Kenny Atkinson said during his postgame press conference that he didn't anticipate either of these injuries to cause them to miss time, and neither Garland nor Mitchell are listed on the injury report, which confirms that they are available.
Ty Jerome - Questionable
One member of the Cavaliers roster whose status against the Nuggets is up in the air is Ty Jerome. The guard is currently listed as questionable for Cleveland's matchup against Denver with an illness.
Jerome has been a critical part of Cleveland's historic start to the season. He's provided both playmaking and scoring off the bench, which had been missing from the roster for the last few seasons.