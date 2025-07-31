Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

The wine-and-gold will be back in action in early October.

Apr 8, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) dribbles by Chicago Bulls guard Jahmir Young (17) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
With the Summer League in the books, the next time the Cleveland Cavaliers will take the floor in an NBA game will be during the preseason. On Thursday, the team announced it will play four exhibition games prior to the regular season tip-off, including two matches at home.

The Cavaliers are set to begin their preseason slate with a home contest against the Chicago Bulls on October 7, then will play the Bulls on the road two days later. Cleveland takes on the Celtics in Boston on October 12 and wraps up its preseason schedule on October 14 against the Pistons at Rocket Arena.

Three of the four preseason games are scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET, with the October 9 bout against the Bulls being the lone match to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET. The NBA's regular season schedule has not yet been announced.

Cleveland is entering a pivotal year in its quest for a championship. The Eastern Conference is wide open after serious Achilles injuries to Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and after failing to reach the conference finals last season as the No. 1 seed, the Cavs are facing pressure to win in 2025-26.

The Cavaliers' roster is also now the most expensive in the league, according to Spotrac. With second-apron penalties severely restricting the team's ability to make trades and sign free agents, Cleveland's front office could make sweeping changes if the current roster doesn't prove it can win a championship.

