James Harden Drops Harsh Truth Following Cavaliers Subpar Showing Against Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls, but was this a case of the win being much better than the performance?

In the absence of Donovan Mitchell, Harden took full control, putting on 36 points, his 344th in his career, along with nine assists and seven rebounds in the 115-110 success. Yet despite his brilliance, Harden wasn’t in a celebratory mood afterwards.

The stat line told one story, but the flow of the game — particularly in a horrific fourth quarter — painted a more complicated picture.

“It’s not good enough,” Harden said with an almost blank look. “We've got to be more professional, we've got to do a better job of closing that game out a lot earlier.

“After a really slow start, we did a good job of getting that 29-point lead, and then we started being careless with the ball in our possessions, so we got to just do better.”

Harden on evaluating the win:



"It's not good enough. We gotta be more professional, do a better job of closing that game out a lot earlier." pic.twitter.com/7IU942Wfry — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) March 20, 2026

Harden and Mobley: A double act to keep Cleveland happy

Throughout his career, Harden has thrived as a pick-and-roll creator, and since his arrival in Cleveland in February, he and Evan Mobley have worked off each other seamlessly.

Mobley’s ability to finish downhill and find open space makes him an ideal partner for Harden’s style of play. The duo showcased it throughout the night, combining for 62 points and consistently putting pressure on the defense. Mobley finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds against the Bulls.

Harden conducted the offense masterfully. Hitting shots at volume, in the absence of Mitchell, manipulating defenders, and punishing double teams. Every time Chicago tried to trap, Mobley was there, slipping into open lanes, as a reliable outlet and capitalizing on scoring opportunities.

Survival mode

For much of the game, the Cavs appeared firmly in control. They built a lead exceeding 20 points and dictated the flow. But as any modern NBA team knows, no lead is truly safe.

While it didn’t look like it was on the cards, the Cavs lapsed hard in the fourth quarter. Cleveland’s offense shut down, and its defensive intensity slipped as well, allowing Chicago to find rhythm and confidence.

The Bulls seized the moment, unleashing a stunning 33-8 run. Suddenly, a comfortable Cavaliers lead had evaporated into a one-point game with under four minutes remaining.

The energy and vibe had completely shifted, and Cleveland found itself in an unexpected battle to survive.

It was a stark reminder of how quickly momentum can swing. Taking your foot off the gas, even briefly, can undo three-quarters of dominance. To their credit, the Cavaliers managed to steady themselves just enough in the closing minutes to hold on.

Still, the night belonged to Harden and Mobley, not just for their production, but for the promise of what they might become together if they can sustain it for a full 48 minutes.