Cavaliers Urged to Make Controversial Offseason Move
The Cleveland Cavaliers, while they haven't had the most drastic or headline-grabbing offseason, have remained diligent in improving their roster around the edges, building up their second unit, and in turn, seem primed for another top-seeded finish in the Eastern Conference since this NBA summer got underway.
However, with just under three months between now and the start of the 2025-26 regular season, there's still a ton of time for teams around the league to dabble in a few late decisions concerning their roster, the Cavaliers included.
And for some, there's a world where Cleveland could make some waves by making a move that's a bit "controversial."
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale recently suggested one controversial move each NBA team could consider on their roster for late in this offseason, when for the Cavaliers, their's centered upon overcoming cap hurdle with one simple mission: "Cutting Salary."
"Hovering around $20 million past the second apron suggests the Cleveland Cavaliers won't be looking to slash operating costs," Favale wrote. "Salary-dumping grounds were sparse to begin the offseason and aren't any easier to suss out now. Spending one year in the second apron also doesn't kneecap Cleveland's future. Its first-round pick seven years into the future gets frozen out of trades after the season, but it has time before worrying about said selection plummeting to the end of the first round. It limits flexibility in trades and on the buyout market, but this team's offseason business is largely done, and buyout signings are perpetually over-romanticized."
"For this season specifically, the Cavs' cap sheet is purely about money rather than the constraints of the second apron," said Favale. "And since they're not subject to the repeater tax, staying right where they are is more manageable than it would be for others. Still, team governor Dan Gilbert could get pocket shy. Cleveland's operating costs will hit nearly $400 million between salaries and tax payments. That's a lofty enough bill to think about downsizing from one of its more expensive non-stars—or maybe even one of its stars."
The Cavaliers have their strong core intact heading into next season, and one that's largely similar to their previous 60-win campaign. Yet, it comes at a premium price, and one that team governor Dan Gilbert may look to slightly cut down before next season kicks off.
It's hard to see any moves transpiring upon the Cavaliers' core, or starting five, for that matter, but perhaps for a bench name instead. Dean Wade has been a popular name in trade rumors across this summer, and if Cleveland were interested in lessening the burden of the luxury tax, he'd be a player worth looking toward for a deal.
Time will tell how the Cavaliers approach their finances from now until the regular season tips off, but right now, on paper, Cleveland looks more than ready to compete for a top spot in the East regardless.
