Cavaliers Announce Kenny Atkinson As Next Head Coach
The Cleveland Cavaliers officially have their next head coach in place.
Reports surfaced at the beginning of the week that the Wine and Gold were hiring Kenny Atkinson to a five-year deal to become the next head coach and the organization made that official on Friday afternoon with an official announcement.
“Kenny brings a wealth of experience, a proven track record of player development, and a relentless work ethic that aligns with the vision we have for this franchise,” said Koby Altman, President of Basketball Operations.
“His innovative approach will instill a style of play and brand of basketball that will give us a chance for sustainable success and ultimately compete for Championships," continued Altman. "His familiarity coaching alongside some of the NBA’s best elevates this partnership and we are excited that Kenny will guide our team and help us achieve our goals both on and off the court.”
“This is an incredible opportunity to lead an already talented young roster with an equally bright future,” said Atkinson upon being introduced. “I’ve seen firsthand and had to prepare for this group as an opposing coach, and the task was not easy. I’m so excited to now be on this side of the ledger to help continue moving this team forward.”
This is not Atkinson’s first time as an NBA head coach as he spent four and half seasons with the Brooklyn Nets helping them through a challenging rebuild. He held a 118-190 record during that tenure, but his teams continued to improve year after year.
The Cavaliers needed someone who had previous experience as an NBA head coach, could help develop Cleveland’s young roster, and elevate the offensive potential of the core four consisting of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
Those are a lot of asks for one person, but Atkinson checks all of the boxes.