Cavaliers Hire Kenny Atkinson As Head Coach, Per Report
The search and wait is finally over as the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly hiring Kenny Atkinson to be their next head coach.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, “The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson as the franchise’s next head coach and sides are working on a contract that’s expected to be completed soon.”
Atkinson was a candidate for the position immediately after the Cavs dismissed J.B. Bickerstaff from his position in late May. However, the former Golden State assistant was not always the front-runner for the job.
Just last week, New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego was viewed to be the favorite for the job and had been for a few weeks. But a report for Marc Stein of 'The Stein Line' on Sunday revealed the Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert had possibly been influenced by close friend and Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo who is a big fan of Atkinson.
Atkinson joins a Cavaliers roster with a few familiar names on it. He coached both Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen during his four seasons (2016-2020) as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets where he had a record of 118-190.
Not only does Atkinson have previous coach experience, but he also was an assistant under Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr who is one of the brightest offensive minds in basketball. Having a fresh voice who can orchestrate a new offense was a need for the Cavs.
Koby Altman followed his initial timeline as the Cavaliers have a coach in place before the NBA Draft which is this Wednesday. Next up for Cleveland on their offseason checklist is signing Donovan Mitchell to a long-term extension.