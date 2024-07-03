Cleveland Cavaliers Are Running Out Of Free Agent Options
The NBA’s free agency period is notorious for being fast-paced and moving quickly once it opens. Teams and players immediately started negotiating and agreeing to terms the second they were available to on Sunday evening.
However, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the few teams that haven’t signed a free agent, and they’re running out of options if they hope to bring in a player on that market.
Some pieces who would’ve been good fits in Cleveland (but have already signed with a new team) include Royce O’Neale, Derrick Jones Jr., Kyle Anderson, Jalen Smith, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Joe Ingles. What all these players have in common is that they’re wings/forwards, which is still a gaping hole on Cleveland’s roster.
The Cavs could always look to fill this need through the trade market, but finding a trade partner isn’t always the easiest task and that also requires Cleveland to give up a piece or two as well.
Even though the Cavs haven’t made any free-agent signings yet, that may never have been their plan for this offseason in the first place. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported on Saturday that Cleveland’s focus this offseason would be their own players.
For example, the team agreed to an extension with Donovan Mitchell, is negotiating with Evan Mobley on his rookie extension, and has extended a qualifying offer to Isaac Okoro, making him a restricted-free agent.
It would be shocking if the Cavs didn’t make a single move this offseason, whether that be through a veteran free agent signing or a minor trade. Not adding more wing depth to the roster would be a mistake given Cleveland's weaknesses over the last two seasons.
It remains to be seen whether their plan to be less aggressive in free agency is the right strategy.