Donovan Mitchell Reacts to the Return of Max Strus for the Cavaliers Offense

Donovan Mitchell has had to single-handedly carry the Cleveland Cavaliers at points in the 2025-26 NBA season.

No matter if it's youngsters trying to find their footing and adjust to the highest level of the game, or teammates struggling to stay healthy, Mitchell has been forced into situations where his productivity on the court directly results in whether the team wins or loses.

On the season, he's averaging an incredible 28.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists a night, all while shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc.

But fortunately, another reinforcement was added to the battlefield alongside him, as sharpshooting guard Max Strus returned to the court floor. He had been previously rehabbing for months following surgery on a Jones fracture in his left foot.

Following the Cavaliers' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, March 15, a game that served as Strus' debut on the season, Mitchell spoke to the media, offering high praise about the 29-year-old's return.

"That's the Max Strus we know," Mitchell said. "The shooting was there, but it was the little things. The tip outs, the two threes he hit back-to-back, and when he slips into the corner...It's great to see him back and make a bigger threat."

Donovan Mitchell on Max Strus making his return:



“That’s the Max we know” pic.twitter.com/rp6ORSnPs5 — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) March 15, 2026

Although the final saw the Cavaliers lose by 10, Strus's impact on the court was felt in numerous ways. Not only did he knock down six three-pointers and tally 24 total points, but he also crashed the glass and hauled in eight rebounds. His defensive intensity was something else Cleveland missed.

If he's able to string this into late-season momentum and confidence, he might end up being one of the Cavaliers' X-Factors as the playoffs draw closer.

MAX STRUS IS FEELING IT IN HIS SEASON DEBUT 🔥



Strus, who’s been out the entirety of this season after undergoing foot surgery in the offseason, came out the drained three 3-pointers in his first three minutes of his debut 😳pic.twitter.com/r0W121yDwR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 15, 2026

Max Strus' Time in The Land

Since joining the team back in 2023, he's been praised for his ability to do just about anything asked. He can knock down a three, drive inside and finish with a bit of contact, playmake and spread the court, lockdown the perimeter and even crash the glass to grab rebounds.

Across 120 games in the wine and gold, he's averaged 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game, while also nearly snagging a steal a night as well. On the shooting side, he's put up splits of 42.6% from the field, 36.4% from deep and a mark of 80.2% at the charity stripe.

When comparing those numbers to what he had while in Miami, it's obvious that Cleveland has opened up new avenues for him in his development and involvement on the hardwood.

And as long as the front office continues to see him perform well and help lead the team to success, he'll remain an important piece for the Cavaliers. He spoke to the press after his outing on Sunday, thanking the city and fanbase.

"I felt the energy, and it was special just from the moment," He said after the game. "...It just goes to show you how much Cleveland loves their sports and how much they care. I am super grateful to Cleveland for that reason and play for this organization.

"I just love being here and I love playing for them."

The next time Strus will be able to hit the court alongside Mitchell will be on Tuesday, March 17, against the Milwaukee Bucks. This will be a critical game for the team as they look to fight for a top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Fortunately, even if bumps in the road continue to occur in the form of injuries, adding another player back into the mix like Strus will help to avoid a dropoff in production.