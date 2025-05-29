Cavs Insider

The Cavaliers Aren't Going Anywhere in an Evolving Eastern Conference

Spencer German

May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) react during the second half against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the sting of the Cleveland Cavaliers second-round loss to the Indiana Pacers still subsiding, Spencer German and Spencer Davies wonder if fans have reconsidered that the early exit was more about the opponent and less about the Cavs flaws?

Health was also a major factor during that series, which paves the way for a critical conversation about Cleveland's future pursuits of a championship. While everyone is clamoring for President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman to make some key changes to the roster, the changing landscape of the Eastern Conference presents an interesting case for standing pat.

The guys discuss why there's a balance that comes with keeping an already talented roster together and making a potentially notable move to get over the top. Then, as Jarrett Allen remains maybe the biggest name on people's radars to trade, what could a potential package for Darius Garland look like and can Garland and Donovan Mitchell co-exist at the most important time of year?

