Cavaliers Breakout Guard Among NBA Leaders In This Stat
Before the season started, there was a feeling that Ty Jerome could be a key depth piece for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Wine and Gold have long needed a reliable playmaker and backup point guard to lead the second unit, and Jerome's history with Kenny Atkinson made him a prime candidate to thrive in the Cavs' new offense.
However, no one saw this coming. Jerome is currently averaging 11.8 points a game, and his 55.1 three-point percentage is second in the NBA behind the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic.
Jerome's performance and shooting display in Cleveland's win over the New Orleans Pelicans are a prime example of how important he has been to the Cavaliers' historic start.
The guard started in place of injured Darius Garland and scored a career-high 29 points while shooting 52.6 percent (10-for-19) from the floor, including 58.3 percent (7-for-12) from behind the arc.
After the game, Atkinson said this was a "superstar performance" from Jerome, which was needed, given how many injuries the Cavaliers are currently facing.
The question now is whether or not this hot start is something Jerome can sustain over the 82-game season.
It'll be hard for any player to shoot over 50 percent from three during an entire season. But who knows? Jerome has been surprisingly the entire league all season long.
At the very least, the overall production we're seeing from Cleveland's back up point guard on the offensive side of the floor appears that it'll continue. Along with having the second-best three-point percentage in the league, Jerome is an early candidate for Sixth-Man of the Year or the Most Improved Player winner.