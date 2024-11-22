Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Breakout Guard Among NBA Leaders In This Stat

Ty Jerome of the Cleveland Cavaliers has the second-best three point percentage in the NBA.

Tommy Wild

Nov 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Before the season started, there was a feeling that Ty Jerome could be a key depth piece for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Wine and Gold have long needed a reliable playmaker and backup point guard to lead the second unit, and Jerome's history with Kenny Atkinson made him a prime candidate to thrive in the Cavs' new offense.

However, no one saw this coming. Jerome is currently averaging 11.8 points a game, and his 55.1 three-point percentage is second in the NBA behind the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic.

Ty Jerome reacts after a three
Nov 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jerome's performance and shooting display in Cleveland's win over the New Orleans Pelicans are a prime example of how important he has been to the Cavaliers' historic start.

The guard started in place of injured Darius Garland and scored a career-high 29 points while shooting 52.6 percent (10-for-19) from the floor, including 58.3 percent (7-for-12) from behind the arc.

After the game, Atkinson said this was a "superstar performance" from Jerome, which was needed, given how many injuries the Cavaliers are currently facing.

The question now is whether or not this hot start is something Jerome can sustain over the 82-game season.

It'll be hard for any player to shoot over 50 percent from three during an entire season. But who knows? Jerome has been surprisingly the entire league all season long.

At the very least, the overall production we're seeing from Cleveland's back up point guard on the offensive side of the floor appears that it'll continue. Along with having the second-best three-point percentage in the league, Jerome is an early candidate for Sixth-Man of the Year or the Most Improved Player winner.

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News