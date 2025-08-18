Cleveland Cavaliers’ Championship Goal Clear as Max Strus Shares Team's Mindset
The Cleveland Cavaliers carried one of the NBA’s most balanced two-way attacks last season, piling up a 64-18 record that placed them among the league’s elite. Yet a stunning five-game loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals sent them home early and left a promising season unfulfilled.
That disappointment has not dulled Cleveland’s hunger. If anything, it sharpened it. Sharpshooter Max Strus made it clear during his annual basketball camp at Cleveland Clinic Courts that the Cavaliers are focused on one goal when the 2025-26 season begins.
“Winning,” Strus said to the media during his annual basketball camp at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “Simply put. Getting the guys back together and doing what we do best - putting our best foot forward and making it farther than we did last year. A championship is still on the horizon for us, and that’s where we all have our mindset.”
Continuity will be on the side of Max Strus and the Cavaliers
Continuity will again be a strength. The Cavaliers return most of their core from last season while welcoming additions Lonzo Ball and Larry Nance Jr. They replace Isaac Okoro and Ty Jerome, two players Strus said will be missed but whose departures reflect the business of the league.
To prepare, Cleveland players have been training together throughout the offseason. They gathered in Los Angeles recently for workouts, something Strus believes underscores the group’s commitment.
“It kind of stuck out that everybody’s in shape already,” Strus said. “It seems like everybody’s pretty locked in on making themselves better. And then when we finally got together as a team, it seemed like everybody’s locked in and wants bigger and better things.”
Nance, returning for a second stint with the Cavaliers, has already embraced his new teammates, even joining Strus to help with his youth camp. Small moments like that, Strus said, matter when it comes to building trust and chemistry.
The Cavaliers know their regular season success must eventually translate into playoff results. Injuries factored into their struggles against Indiana, but the series also raised questions about their ability to respond when challenged.
How Cleveland reacts this season will determine whether last year’s setback was a temporary hurdle or something deeper. For Strus and his teammates, the mission remains clear. No matter what it takes, the Cavaliers will leave no stone unturned in trying to win the franchise's second championship in a decade.