Cavaliers Coach Plans To Add Dynamic Layer To Cleveland's Offense
Max Strus has developed into a solid NBA player, especially with his above-average long-range shooting.
However, the Cleveland Cavaliers' starting small forward is more than just a three-point specialist. He can also be a facilitator and playmaker in Cleveland's offense, and Kenny Atkinson wants to incorporate more of that into his game plan.
The specific stage Cleveland's coach wants to add more of is using Strus as a ball-handler in the pick-and-roll.
"I don't know why it's taken me so long. All of the hidden handback stuff. He'll throw it to [Jarrett Allen] or Evan [Mobley] and chase it, and I know he was good at it, but I didn't know to what degree," said Atkinson following the Cavaliers' Tuesday practice.
"You're gonna see more of that, and I think that's going to help [Darius Garland] and [Donovan Mitchell] a little bit and get them out of the pick and roll. But using Max - I actually put in two things for him today. He's a guy that really feeds those guys when they roll."
Adding this piece to Cleveland's already dominant offense is only going to make the entire team more difficult to guard.
As Atkinson alludes to, this could take some of the pressure off Garland and Mitchell and even set them up for catch-and-shoot opportunities on the perimeter.
Even though the Cavaliers have clinched a spot in the playoffs and are closing in on securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Atkinson is still adding new ways to make Cleveland's offense more dynamic.
Perhaps we'll even see some of these new plays designed for Strus and the frontcourt in Cleveland's Wednesday matchup against the New York Knicks.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Who Could The Cleveland Cavaliers Play In The NBA Playoffs?
MORE: Cavaliers Coach Shares What The Next Evolution Of Evan Mobley Looks Like
MORE: Cavaliers Inching Toward Nightmare Scenario, and it Must Stop
MORE: Cavaliers Star Forced to Speak on Defensive Player of the Year Race
MORE: Cavaliers Star Shares Formula for A Victory vs. Clippers