Who Could The Cleveland Cavaliers Play In The NBA Playoffs?
The first day of April means that the NBA's regular season is coming to an end. The Cleveland Cavaliers have only seven more games on their schedule before the playoffs start.
With the postseason so close, it's time to start looking at who the Cavaliers could possibly match up within the first round.
If the season ended on April 1, the Cavaliers would finish with the number-one seed in the Eastern Conference. They currently hold a 4.0 game lead over the Boston Celtics.
Finishing with this position means they would face the eighth seed in the first round of the playoffs.
However, it's not as simple as that. As of April 1, Cleveland's opponent could be one of the four teams currently in the Play-In Tournament picture.
Those teams include:
- 7. Atlanta Hawks (36-38)
- 8. Orlando Magic (36-40)
- 9. Miami Heat (34-41)
- 10. Chicago Bulls (34-41)
A lot can still change between now and the regular season, but with about two and a half weeks' worth of games left to play in the regular season, it's starting to look like one of these four teams is who the Cavaliers will face in the first round.
Cleveland has played well against the Bulls (3-0) and Heat (2-1) this season. However, the Hawks (1-2) and Magic (2-1) have been some of the few teams in the NBA to give the Wine and Gold trouble at times.
Cleveland's notable struggles against two of the possible teams it could see in the postseason are even more of a reason why the Cavaliers need to get back to playing their best brand of basketball as soon as possible.
