Cavaliers Coach Shares What The Next Evolution Of Evan Mobley Looks Like
Evan Mobley has been one of the top defenders in the NBA ever since the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted him in 2021. However, his development on offense has truly been the difference-maker for the Wine and Gold this season.
Even though Mobley has made a lot of progress in his growth this season, Cleveland's head coach still thinks he can evolve into an even better player.
Kenny Atkinson said before Cleveland's win against the Los Angeles Clippers that Mobley has already taken massive strides in becoming a solid all-around player and has a "good mix" with his ability to score down low and on the perimeter.
However, Cleveland's coach believes that Mobley's "next level is to be more forceful in all those areas - forceful or more aggressive."
Atkinson isn't saying Mobley hasn't developed the ability to take over games or hasn't been aggressive this season.
We've seen the All-Star forward assume control of quarters and prolonged stretches this season, but Cleveland's coach wants Mobley to do that more consistently.
"There's sporadic games where you're like 'Come on. You're too good. Too good to have kind of a neutral approach or neutral game,'" continued Atkinson.
"So, that would be the [next step]. He does that most of the time, but greatest of the greats, which he could be in that category, that's kind of his next jump."
Mobley continues to get better each season. There's no reason to think he can't consistently be more assertive on offense because the All-Star has the talent to do so.
Now, it'll be up to Cleveland's coaches and Mobley's teammates to encourage him to do just that.
