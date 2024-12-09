Cavaliers Coach Reacts Following Loss To Miami Heat
The Cleveland Cavaliers finally lost their fourth game of the season after rattling off another four-game winning streak. This time, the Miami Heat got the best of the Wine and Gold with a final score of 122-113.
Even though the Cavaliers didn't reach their season average in points per game, they didn't necessarily shoot the ball poorly. They shot 47 percent (41-for-86) from the floor and 42 percent (14-for-33) from behind the arc.
Kenny Atkinson identified two key areas where the Cavaliers lost this game: defense and giving Miami too many second-chance opportunities.
"Too many back cuts. Too many offensive rebounds [by the Heat]. Then we let Robinson and Herro get loose on us and hurt us from the three-point line. Not a great defensive effort from us" said Atkinson after the game.
The duo of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson was a problem for the Cavs. They combined for 57 and made nine total threes. This performance sheds some more light on Cleveland's continuous problem of defending the outside shot.
Also, once the final buzzer sounded, the Heat outrebounded the Cavs 47 to 36 and scored nine more second-chance points than Cleveland. As Atkinson mentioned, improving in just that area could have put the Cavaliers right back in the game.
Overall, Cleveland's head coach thought that the Heat played with more energy and aggressiveness throughout the game.
Atkinson continued, "Credit to them. I just felt like they had more energy - more physicality. They took the fight to us. We were kind of passive. They were the more aggressive team. The more aggressive team has the advantage.
"I did like we showed some heart. We showed some fight to keep it a game. We make a three or two there at the end; it's probably a four-point game."
Cleveland did look a little sluggish with it being the second game of an away back-to-back. Thankfully, the Cavaliers now travel back home and have four days off before their next game, which will be against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.