Three Role Players That Could Become Postseason Heroes for the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently stuck in the middle of a battle for seeding in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers sit in fourth place with a 44-27 record, which is 2.5 games behind the third-place New York Knicks and three games behind the second-place Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers have had a steady season, putting together three and four-game win streaks at various times throughout the 2025-26 season, while simultaneously being able to nip losing streaks in the bud at one or two games. A big reason for the Cavaliers success has been their role players ability to provide production while the stars are sidelined due to injury.

Below are three role players who could become cult heroes in the upcoming NBA Playoffs.

Max Strus

Strus missed nearly the entire 2025-26 season for the Cavaliers with a foot injury that he suffered prior to the season starting. Since coming back into the fold, Strus has averaged 8.8 points per game and is shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Strus’ first game back turned heads, as he logged 24 points in the Cavaliers 130-120 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. If Strus can turn in another 24 point performance in the postseason, it could be enough to get the Cavs over the hump in a game they might hypothetically otherwise lose.

Sam Merrill

Mar 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Merrill is arguably having the best season of his career so far, as the 6-4 guard is averaging 12.8 points per game. Merrill has dealt with numerous injuries this season that has kept him out of a few games, including a right hand sprain back in January that forced him to miss an extended period of time, and a left hamstring injury in March that caused him to miss time.

If Merrill can stay healthy, he has the potential to “pop off” for a game or two in the postseason.

Keon Ellis

Mar 13, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Keon Ellis (14) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Ellis came to the Cavaliers via trade with the Sacramento Kings. Ellis is in his third season as an NBA Player, and there is reason to believe Ellis can grow into an everyday NBA starter.

Ellis has logged more than 23 minutes in each of his last five games with the Cavaliers, averaging more than eight points per game in the last five games. Ellis has shown that he can provide more than just seven or eight points per game, evidenced by his 20 point outing against the Orlando magic and his 19 point performance against the 76ers.