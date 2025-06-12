Cleveland Cavaliers Connected to 2 New Names Ahead of NBA Draft
After their second-round loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to keep finding support on the perimeter. With how limited Cleveland's options are due to the current NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the Cavaliers might have to turn to their two second-round picks (49 and 58) in the 2025 NBA Draft to find possible solutions.
In NBA Draft expert Sam Vecenie's latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft for The Athletic, the Cavaliers could find some solutions in Kentucky's Koby Brea at 49 and Mexico City Capitanes guard Dink Pate and 58.
Brea, who played three years with the Dayton Flyers before joining the Wildcats for his final collegiate season, would give the Cavaliers an immediate upgrade on offense from the perimeter. At 6'7" with a 7'3" wingspan, Brea combines his physical tools with excellent shooting mechanics, making him one of college basketball's most efficient perimeter threats last season, where he connected on 43.5 percent of his three-point attempts.
The knock against Brea's game is that, outside of his perimeter shooting, there's not much more to his game right now. Despite his physical tools, he struggles to create offense off the dribble and hasn’t shown significant development as a defender. Unless he hones both at the next level, it will limit his potential as an NBA player. But if he does, then Brea could carve out a role as a player similar to Sam Hauser or Duncan Robinson.
Pate, meanwhile, is a versatile offensive player who can score at all three levels. But when defenders are zeroed in on him, Pate is also comfortable using his ball-handling and size to create shots for his teammates, averaging 2.9 assists per game in his two seasons in the NBA G League.
Similar to Brea, the concern with Pate's game at the next level is his defense. Unlike Brea, Pate also has concerns about his perimeter touch, which is something he must improve on at the next level.
However, with the proper development and role, Pate has the tools to become a versatile and impactful player at the NBA level and could be a great pet project for the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavaliers.
If he lands with Cleveland, Pate could develop into the perfect option behind Darius Garland. Brea, meanwhile, could be the successor to Max Strus one day. Regardless of who they pick, the Cavaliers will have plenty of options, including Brea and Pate.