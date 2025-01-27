Cavaliers Connected to Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Again
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been mentioned in trade rumors quite a bit and have connected to many different names. Most of those trades would include smaller rotation names, but there is a chance that the Cavaliers could get involved in a blockbuster trade if it made sense.
How about a move to acquire Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns?
What if that move for Durant didn't include Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, or Evan Mobley? Would that be something that Cleveland could consider getting into?
That is exactly the situation that one NBA writer has suggested for the Cavaliers.
Colin Keane of The Sporting News has suggested a massive trade between Cleveland and the Suns. In the trade, he has Durant being shipped to the Cavaliers.
Here is what his suggested trade would look like:
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns Receive: Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert (Expiring Contract), Isaac Okoro, 2031 First-Round Pick
Needless to say, that would be a big-time win for Cleveland. Not having to give up any of their three core pieces and acquiring a superstar talent like Durant would make them even more serious NBA Finals contenders.
Throughout the course of the 2024-25 NBA season thus far, Durant has played in 34 games. He has averaged 27.2 points per game to go along with 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 blocks. Durant has shot 52.4 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from three-point range.
Even at 36 years old, Durant is still one of the best players in the league. He's an automatic bucket, which would take a ton of pressure off of Mitchell.
Durant also has another season left on his contract. The Cavaliers would not lose him after the current season and would be able to make another run with him during the 2025-26 NBA campaign.
Granted, this might not be something that either team is interested in. It's simply an idea that could make sense.
On the outside looking in, Cleveland would be foolish for not pulling the trigger. Phoenix, on the other hand, might not be getting enough back in return for an all-time great like Durant.
All of that being said, the NBA trade deadline is coming up quickly. Durant will be a name to keep an eye on very closely in the coming days.