Cavaliers Continue Historic Winning Streak With Victory Over 76ers
The winning streak continues on for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they defeated the Philadlphia 76ers 114-106 on Wednesday night.
Cleveland is now just the sixth team in NBA history to start a season with a perfect 13-0 record, and they're showing no signs of slowing down.
Despite a 76ers team down Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, this wasn't an easy win for the Cavaliers. Philadelphia's role players clearly had something to prove, and they played the Wine and Gold hard for the full 48 minutes.
By the Cavaliers' standards, their start to this game was a bit sloppy, which allowed the 76ers to take a 54-48 lead at halftime. Cleveland committed eight turnovers, which led to 10 big points for the 76ers, which is something the Wine and Gold have been very good at preventing this season.
Cleveland was finding open shots, but those looks weren't going down for the Cavaliers. The Wine and Gold shot 43 percent from the floor and 35 percent from behind the arc through the first 24 minutes of the game.
The Cavaliers' defense also slipped in the first half, as the 76ers connected on 45 percent of their shots from the floor and 38 percent of their three-point attempts in the first two quarters.
The game remained tight heading into the fourth quarter, and then Donovan Mitchell took over and showed yet again why he's one of the top players in the NBA.
Mitchell finished the game with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. However, 13 of those points came in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, clinching a victory for the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers look to make it to win their record-setting 14 straight games to a season on Friday night as they are back at home with the Chicago Bulls.