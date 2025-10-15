Cleveland Cavaliers currently lead NBA’s most expensive category
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the biggest threats to win the Eastern Conference this season and have the roster to do it.
Cleveland has some of the best players in the conference in Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
The four players are collectively earning about $152 million this season, a steep price for a team that hasn't even reached the conference finals together.
The Cavaliers' payroll has set them apart, placing them in a league of their own. According to Colin Salao from Front Office Sports, Cleveland boasts the highest payroll at an impressive $392 million.
Cleveland's payroll is approximately $228.6 million for the season, but they face a hefty $163.8 million tax penalty for exceeding the second apron threshold.
"Cleveland has the NBA’s highest payroll at $228.6 million, about $23 million more than the next highest team, according to data from Spotrac. The Cavaliers saw a salary spike compared to last season as the extensions of Donovan Mitchell (three years, $150.3 million) and Evan Mobley (five years, $269.1 million) hit the books," Salao wrote on Tuesday.
"The Cavaliers are the only second-apron violator entering next season and have a $163.8 million tax penalty for a total bill of $392.4 million, per Spotrac. That number is $118 million more than any other team."
Cleveland needs to ensure it can make a run at the NBA Finals this season, or it will waste almost $400 million.
The Boston Celtics once made the Eastern Conference a formidable challenge when they played at full strength. However, the team underwent a series of changes this offseason, trading star guard Jrue Holiday and forward Kristaps Porziņģis. Additionally, six-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum is expected to miss most or possibly the entire season due to a torn Achilles.
The Celtics aren't the only team grappling with injuries; Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton is currently recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered during last season's NBA Finals.
Cleveland and the New York Knicks appear to be leading the conference, closely followed by the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic. However, Cleveland clearly boasts the most talented roster in the East, even surpassing the Knicks, who made it to the conference finals last season.
The Cavs will kick off their season in New York against the Knicks on Oct. 22, which could preview an early Eastern Conference finals showdown.