Cavaliers Star Reflects On Season-Altering Injury From Last Year
There will always be an asterisk next to Darius Garland's 2023-24 season because of the broken jaw he suffered in December.
The following months were full of questions for the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard as Garland admitted before this current season started that, at one point, he even lost the joy for basketball because of the injury.
Garland appeared on NBA on ESPN on Tuesday and reflected on this serious injury and what helped him re-discover the joy of the game he grew up playing.
"Just another bump in the road," said Garland. "I mean, adversity always comes with anything that you do in life. It was never in my plans, but God always puts you through tough times. So, I just had to go through that, and I'm glad to be back this year rocking with the guys. We're really rolling right now, and we just have to keep it going."
DG revealed that the thing he missed most while sidelined last season and what's helped him get back to playing at a high level is being around his teammates.
"Just being out there with the guys, really. I was just at home [last season], watching them get wins and doing something that they love to do - and I was at home, I couldn't even eat or talk. It just makes a big difference for me being around the guys, being around the coaches. You know, just having laughs and making memories, doing something I really love to do."
A fully healthy Garland has been critical to Cleveland's historic 12-0 start to the 2024-25 season.
DG is currently averaging 20.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting an efficient 52.6 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from behind the arc.
Clearly, Garland is back to loving the game and is on track for one of his biggest seasons yet from a personal and team perspective.