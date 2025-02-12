Cavaliers Newcomer Gets Major Take from NBA Legend Kevin Garnett
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a major move ahead of the NBA trade deadline this year. Acquiring De'Andre Hunter was a clear win now move and many around the league love the fit.
Hunter played his first game with the Cavaliers against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In that game, he scored 12 points and hit three of his four three-point attempts.
It will take time for the 27-year-old forward to get fully up to speed with Cleveland. However, he brings an above average offensive game and can also play a role defensively.
NBA legend Kevin Garnett has been very vocal about the league on podcasts and on broadcast appearances. He took some time to share his opinion on Hunter's fit with the Cavaliers.
Garnett had nothing but good things to say about the deal. In fact, he believes that Hunter will be Cleveland's "secret weapon" moving forward.
“You talking about a secret weapon, I don’t think people know who De’Andre Hunter is. He been in Atlanta, for some reason overshadowed or whatever, Trae [Young] does so much dope ____, he’s so cold. But man, when I saw this, this the Cleveland Cavaliers won the trade," Garnett said.
"The Cavs are in the conversation, it is a serious threat. If he does what he did in Atlanta, bringing to the situation, you got to play him. He a mean guy, he ain’t no pushover, he a two-way player. The Cleveland Cavaliers have entered the conversation. This the best starting line-up in the league.”
Needless to say, those are some major comments from Garnett. Hunter is a good player and people around the league have loved the move for the Cavaliers, but he seems to feel it's a much bigger impact than it's being credited with.
Hopefully, the former NBA superstar is right with these comments. Hunter could very well be the piece that puts Cleveland over the top and into the NBA Finals.
Only time will tell, but hearing these kinds of comments from a player of the magnitude that Garnett possesses certainly gives reason for confidence and excitement.