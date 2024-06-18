Cleveland Cavaliers Division Rival Pacers Close To Big Deal With Pascal Siakam
The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading into the offseason with a need to improve their roster around Donovan Mitchell and to hire a new head coach. While the Cavaliers prepare for what could be a busy offseason, the divison rival Indiana Pacers are close to making a major move.
According to a report from Pacers' reporter Scott Agness, Indiana is closing in on a long-term extension with star forward Pascal Siakam.
Siakam was acquired by the Pacers in a move before the NBA trade deadline. It was a bold move that helped push Indiana all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals this season.
How does this impact Cleveland? Quite simply, the Pacers are going to be a very good team for years to come.
Siakam had a massive impact on Indiana following the trade. In the 41 games he played with the Pacers, he averaged 21.3 points per game to go along with 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Siakam shot 54.9 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from three-point range.
As the Central Division continues to get better, the Cavaliers are now under more pressure to make moves this offseason. Both Indiana and the Milwaukee Bucks are likely going to be legitimate contenders next season.
No one expected the Siakam decision to go any other way. He forged an immediate great relationship with the Pacers' front office and the fanbase. That is what he was looking for after the trade.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the offseason has in store. Can Cleveland go out and improve enough to win the division next season? We'll just have to wait and see.
For now, Indiana will be celebrating being able to keep Siakam in town as they look to take the next step into the NBA Finals.
The Cavaliers are on deck as fans eagerly await their decision on a new head coaching hire.