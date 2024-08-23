Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Earns Massive NBA 2K Rating
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has established himself as one of the best guards in basketball, and he is being recognized for it.
NBA 2K has been revealing the top 100-rated players in increments over the last several days, and on Thursday, it revealed Nos. 11 through 20.
Coming in at 14th on the list was Mitchell, who earned a 92 rating for NBA 2K25.
Mitchell was tied with Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard, which is some pretty impressive company. All three of those other players are NBA champions, with Brown having captured his first title with the Boston Celtics this past season.
Mitchell was also ranked ahead of the likes of fellow guards Ja Morant and Tyrese Haliburton, who both notched 90 ratings.
The 27-year-old signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension with the Cavaliers earlier this offseason, putting any trade speculation to rest. At least for now.
Mitchell is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he was limited to just 55 games due to injuries. During the time he was on the floor, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 35.3 minutes per game on 46.2/36.8/86.5 shooting splits. He made his fifth straight All-Star appearance for his efforts.
Cleveland initially acquired Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz back in September 2022.
The Cavs have experienced moderate success since Mitchell's arrival, winning 99 regular-season games and making the playoffs in each of his first two years with the team. The Cavaliers went 48-34 and lost to the Celtics in the second round of the playoffs this past season.
We'll see if Mitchell can lead Cleveland on a deeper run in 2025.