Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Pitches Davante Adams To Dallas Cowboys
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is entirely focused on the 2024-25 NBA season, but that doesn't mean he has no time to watch other sports.
A lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, Mitchell is certainly paying attention to the NFL, and while speaking to the media on Friday, the All-Star guard urged Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams—who recently requested a trade—to consider the Cowboys.
"If we get Davante, and Davante if you see this, I know you love Aaron Rodgers, I know you love the Jets and all that," Mitchell said. "But like, why not? ... That's my little pitch. I ain't got nothing to donate as far as a contract goes. I know you're not making what you should make ... but Jerry [Jones] will take care of that. So please come down, and it'll be great."
Dallas could definitely use another receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, especially with No. 2 wide out Brandin Cooks currently sidelined.
The Raiders have until the Nov. 5 trade deadline to decide what to do with Adams, who is under contract through 2026.
Meanwhile, Mitchell is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he played 55 games and averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 35.3 minutes a night on 46.2/36.8/86.5 shooting splits. He made his fifth straight All-Star appearance as a result.
The Cavaliers acquired Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz back in September 2022. He posted a career-high 28.3 points per game during his debut season in Cleveland.
The Cavs will play their first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls next Tuesday.