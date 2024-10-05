Cavs Insider

Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Pitches Davante Adams To Dallas Cowboys

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell would like the Dallas Cowboys to trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Matthew Schmidt

May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) controls the ball against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter of game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) controls the ball against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter of game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is entirely focused on the 2024-25 NBA season, but that doesn't mean he has no time to watch other sports.

A lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, Mitchell is certainly paying attention to the NFL, and while speaking to the media on Friday, the All-Star guard urged Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams—who recently requested a trade—to consider the Cowboys.

"If we get Davante, and Davante if you see this, I know you love Aaron Rodgers, I know you love the Jets and all that," Mitchell said. "But like, why not? ... That's my little pitch. I ain't got nothing to donate as far as a contract goes. I know you're not making what you should make ... but Jerry [Jones] will take care of that. So please come down, and it'll be great."

Dallas could definitely use another receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, especially with No. 2 wide out Brandin Cooks currently sidelined.

The Raiders have until the Nov. 5 trade deadline to decide what to do with Adams, who is under contract through 2026.

Meanwhile, Mitchell is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he played 55 games and averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 35.3 minutes a night on 46.2/36.8/86.5 shooting splits. He made his fifth straight All-Star appearance as a result.

The Cavaliers acquired Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz back in September 2022. He posted a career-high 28.3 points per game during his debut season in Cleveland.

The Cavs will play their first preseason game against the Chicago Bulls next Tuesday.

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/News