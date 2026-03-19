Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

The Milwaukee Bucks put up a fight on Tuesday when they hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers. Former Cavs guard Kevin Porter Jr. was the leading man for the Bucks hitting some clutch shots to keep the game close.

Luckily for the Cavaliers, Evan Mobley came to play. He finished with 27 points along with 15 rebounds and was able to hit a majority of his five three throws on the night.

With Jarrett Allen missing this three game road trip against the Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans, it is important that the team still brings some aggression. Mobley brought it as the Cavs were able to end the game on a good run to win 123-116.

After the game, James Harden, who also had one of his best performances since joining the team, stated that Mobley should have finished the game with even more than he did.

A continuation from the loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday was the perimeter shooting from the Bucks. Cleveland dominated Milwaukee in the paint, but it was a similar shooting night as Sunday in which the Cavs struggled but the opponent could not miss.

Tonight, the Cavs go to Chicago to face the Bulls. Chicago is up 2-1 in the series having been blown out by them in the last two meetings between them. Chicago has also made multiple moves this season at the trade deadline and added former Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton to the team.

Where to watch the Cavs at Bulls game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Bulls: Noa Essengue (shoulder) is out. Zach Collins (toe) is out. Anfernee Simons (wrist) is out. Jaden Ivey (knee) is out. Isaac Okoro (knee) is questionable.

Cavs: Jarrett Allen (knee) is out. Tyrese Proctor (quad) is out. Craig Porter Jr. (groin) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Bulls

Josh Giddey

Tre Jones

Leonard Miller

Matas Buzelis

Jalen Smith

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Sam Merrill

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Cavaliers at Bulls predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -13.5

O/U: 240.5

Best Bet: Under 240.5 total points. -110.

Cavaliers 120, Bulls 110: Winning back-to-back games right now should be the biggest focus. Getting back into some winning ways.

There are not many winning teams left that should give the team trouble to beat.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

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Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Saturday, Mar. 21 @ New Orleans

Tuesday, Mar. 24 vs. Orlando