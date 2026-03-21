Three Things the Cleveland Cavaliers Should Look to Accomplish Before NBA Playoffs

Sitting at 43-27 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a decent position for the playoffs. Being in fourth would currently have them avoiding the New York Knicks or the Boston Celtics until the Eastern Conference Finals.

That should not be the main goal for the team as the playoffs get closer.

Here are three things the team needs to accomplish before the end of the season.

1. Injury Management

The Cavaliers have been riddled with injuries all year. At the start of the season Darius Garland and Max Strus were recovering from surgeries in the offseason that left them lacking in the beginning from their opponents.

But now, as the season is reaching its end, Strus has returned, but James Harden and Donovan Mitchell are dealing with lingering injuries at a time where wins are really important.

Along with the two of them, recently, Jarrett Allen suffered a knee injury and Jaylon Tyson had a foot issue in the win against the Chicago Bulls that could keep him out.

Getting everybody healthy before the first round of the playoffs on April 18th is vital to the teams success.

2. Evan Mobley’s Current Performances

This week, Evan Mobley has been amazing. He is sitting on 22 points and 11 rebounds over the last 10 games. These performances right now were what was expected of Mobley going into the season.

Some issues early on with confidence in a new role seemed to be the problem, but the acquisition of Harden has changed this entirely.

Harden has turned him into a new player. In the absence of Allen in the team's current run of games on the road, he has taken over in the pick and roll that Allen had with Harden and has played at the same level.

With Mobley at this level, the core four can be phenomenal. Right now when they are on the court together, they are amongst the best in the NBA.

3. Figuring Out the Bench Unit

This is arguably the hardest part of the team to figure out if you are head coach Kenny Atkinson. Cleveland has a lot of talent on the bench right now which is a great problem to have.

He just needs to find the guys that he wants out there every night when the core four need some rest. The only guys who seem to be a lock right now would be Strus. Tyson is still a bit of a tough call due to his lack of experience.

Thomas Bryant seems like a good choice right now as the only big off the bench. Craig Porter Jr., Nae'Qwan Tomlin, and Keon Ellis all feel like good choices depending on what the team needs at that point in the game.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers to ensure major success, figuring these out feels like the best thing to do right now.