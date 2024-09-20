Cleveland Cavaliers' Star Donovan Mitchell Is Pumped Up About Guardians
The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't even playing and Donovan Mitchell is making headlines in the city.
Mitchell signed a long-term extension to remain with the Cavaliers this offseason. He has jumped all-in on the city of Cleveland and that was on full display after the Cleveland Guardians clinched a playoff berth on Thursday.
Following the team's win over the Minnesota Twins to earn a spot in the postseason, Mitchell took to X to share a very hyped up reaction.
While the Guardians have clinched a spot in the postseason, they still have a lot to play for in the final games of the regular season. They will try to find a way to earn a Wild Card bye.
As for Mitchell, the superstar shooting guard is gearing up for the 2024-25 NBA season. The Cavaliers' season is coming up quickly and they are hoping to be a serious contender in the Eastern Conference.
Even though the front office wasn't very aggressive when it came to bringing in outside talent, they kept the young core together. Koby Altman is betting on the team's young talent to take the next step.
Of course, those players include Evan Mobley and Darius Garland. Cleveland also recently re-signed talented wing Isaac Okoro after a prolonged restricted free agency process.
Mitchell will be asked to shoulder a bulk of the load once again for the Cavaliers. If they're going to make a deep playoff run, he will need to power it. Hopefully, he's given more support from the surrounding players this year than he was last.
All of that being said, the city is celebrating its baseball team having a shot at the World Series. As fans wait for Cleveland basketball to get underway, they will be rooting hard for the Guardians to make a run.
Mitchell is clearly among those supporters.