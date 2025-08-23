Cavaliers Star Lands Surprising Prediction After MVP-Caliber Season
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell enjoyed arguably the best season of his career this past year, leading the Cavaliers to the best record in the Eastern Conference and finishing fifth in NBA MVP voting.
Of course, Mitchell's campaign ended with yet another disappointing playoff exit, as Cleveland was hammered by the Indiana Pacers in the second round. As a result, the Cavs have had a whole lot of soul searching to do this summer, but they can fall back on the fact that their core is still very young.
But is it possible that Mitchell has already peaked? Maybe, especially when you consider his rather checkered injury history (this past season was the first time he played 70 games since 2018-19).
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes has named Mitchell as the Cavaliers' biggest faller heading into the 2025-26 campaign, citing the fact that the 28-year-old probably won't be appearing in as many contests as he did in 2024-25.
That said, Mitchell was limited by a postseason injury yet again (it's an annual tradition at this point) and should not be expected to log 71 appearances like he did in 2024-25," Hughes wrote. "That'll curb his counting stats and prevent him from clearing the high bar he set a season ago. If it keeps him fresh for the playoffs, nobody will mind."
Is Donovan Mitchell in trouble moving forward?
Mitchell has routinely been banged up late in the year, and as Hughes noted, last season was no exception. Unlike the 2024 postseason, he didn't miss any playoff games, but he still was not 100 percent down the stretch (although it didn't stop him from averaging 29.6 points per game in nine playoff contests).
The good news is that Cleveland has so many other pieces that it can afford for Mitchell to take a bit of a backseat, particularly during the regular season. Evan Mobley should continue to improve, and we know Darius Garland is probably good to average 20-plus points per game so long as he is healthy. Then there is Jarrett Allen, the Cavs' defensive anchor who can score a bit, as well.
The question is really whether or not the Cavaliers' core is actually good enough to win a championship. If Cleveland flames out in the playoffs yet again next spring, the Cavs may need to consider some serious wholesale changes.