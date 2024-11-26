Cleveland Cavaliers Earn Monumental Prediction
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a tremendous star this season, going 17-1 with their only loss coming to the defending-champion Boston Celtics.
The Cavaliers have been terrific on both ends of the floor, but they have been especially good offensively, leading the NBA in offensive efficiency.
Well, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz thinks it will stick and feels that Cleveland will finish with the most efficient offense in league history.
"While this seems like a bold claim to make especially considering that this franchise made no significant changes to its core, the Cavs currently sit No. 1 in the NBA offensively (123.8 rating) which has them slightly ahead of the 2023-24 Boston Celtics (123.2 rating) who set the new standard a year ago," Swartz wrote. " ... With no player topping 31.0 minutes a night through the first 17 games, these Cavaliers should be well rested and able to maintain their new high-powered offense through the remainder of the year."
Between the high-octane backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland and the vast improvement of players like Evan Mobley and Ty Jerome, the Cavs have been firing on all cylinders over the first month of the season.
The question is whether or not they can actually maintain it.
The Cavaliers did face some criticism for playing a fairly easy schedule early on (in terms of difficulty of opponents), but you can only play who is on your slate, and it's not like Cleveland is the only team in the NBA that has played some cupcakes.
Plus, on paper, the Cavs are immensely talented. So while their historic start is certainly surprising, we shouldn't be entirely shocked that this team is really, really good.