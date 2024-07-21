BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley Agree on Massive Contract Extension
The Cleveland Cavaliers had put together a relatively quiet NBA offseason thus far. Donovan Mitchell had been the biggest move on his max extension.
Now, the Cavaliers have made another massive move from within.
According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Cleveland has agreed to a huge five-year, $224 million contract extension.
Mobley is a huge part of the future for the Cavaliers. Getting him signed now is a smart decision and helps lock up the core of the team long-term.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with Cleveland, Mobley ended up playing in 50 games. He averaged 15.7 points per game to go along with 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks. In addition to those averages, Mobley shot 57.9 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent on limited three-point attempts.
At 23 years old, Mobley's future with the Cavaliers is extremely bright. He's going to be a big part of dictating just how good the team can be over the next few years.
Hopefully, he continues showing marked improvement year after year.
Now, it will be interesting to see what other moves Cleveland chooses to make throughout the rest of the offseason. They could still use more talent on the roster in order to be a top-notch contender in the Eastern Conference.
While there is more work left to be done, tonight is a great night for the Cavaliers' franchise. Mobley will be in town for years to come and now the team can focus on building around Mitchell, Mobley, and Darius Garland.