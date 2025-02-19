Cavaliers' Evan Mobley Makes Wild Statement About Future
The Cleveland Cavaliers could not be more excited about the future of 23-year-old forward Evan Mobley.
Even though he has played in the NBA for three and a half years now, the Cavaliers truly feel that he hasn't even scratched the surface of his full potential. Mobley has already made great strides since he first entered the league.
During the 2024-25 NBA season thus far, Mobley has played in 48 games. He has averaged a career-best 18.5 points per game to go along with 9.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks. Mobley has also shot 56.9 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from the three-point line.
Those numbers show the improvements that he has made just over the past years.
Mobley has high expectations for himself in the future as well. Recently, he boldly claimed that he thinks he could end up being the best player in the NBA in five years. However, he did mention Victor Wembanyama as the another option.
“Maybe me or Victor Wembanyama," Mobley stated bluntly.
Cleveland fans will absolutely love the confidence that Mobley is displaying with this quote. It's not likely that he will be the best player in the NBA in five years, but nothing would make the Cavaliers happier.
He does, however, have the potential to be one of the best players in the league. If he reaches his full potential, he will be a superstar. There is no denying that fact.
So far this season, Mobley has been a huge part of making Cleveland one of the best teams in the NBA. At the All-Star break, the Cavaliers hold a 44-10 record. They are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder with the best record in the league.
Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Cleveland will need a big second half and postseason from Mobley. If they are going to win a championship, the young rising star will need to be a huge part of that run.
Hopefully, he's up for the challenge and begin the chase for the prestigious title that he has proclaimed himself capable of attaining.