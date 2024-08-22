Cleveland Cavaliers Exec, Former LeBron James Teammate Earns Major Praise
The Cleveland Cavaliers' primary front-office decision makers are president Koby Altman and general manager Mike Gansey, but another Cavaliers executive is now earning some major recognition.
That executive is assistant general manager Brandon Weems.
Weems made The Athletic's "40 Under 40" list for the most influential NBA personnel members under the age of 40.
The 38-year-old originally joined Cleveland as an amateur scout in 2015, and at the time, it was a noteworthy addition because Weems was a friend and high-school teammate of LeBron James.
At the time Weems joined the Cavs' organization, James was in the middle of his second stint with the Cavaliers. However, Weems has remained with the franchise long after James' departure in 2018.
Not only has Weems stayed with the team, but he has been elevated to his current role and also oversees Cleveland's scouting process.
Weems grew up with LeBron and first became teammates as part of a recreational league in Akron, Oh. They then linked up as teammates again in high school, playing together at St. Vincent-St. Mary's and winning a couple of championships as a duo (James led the school to three overall).
Of course, Weems was not exactly a prospect like LeBron, but he did manage to play basketball at Walsh University in North Canton, Oh. and established himself as an All-American. He helped lead the school to the NAIA national championship in 2005.
Weems then spent time as a graduate assistant at the University of Kentucky, learning under John Calipari. He would then proceed to join Drexel University as an assistant before making the jump to the NBA.