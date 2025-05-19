Cavaliers Executive Reveals Major Key to Winning an NBA Championship
The wounds from another second-round playoff exit are still extremely raw for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the team's top executive, Koby Altman. Cleveland's president of basketball operations admitted during a 45-minute press conference on Monday that it's going to be hard to watch the rest of the NBA playoffs, feeling like his team should still be in it.
Fresh as the defeat may still be, though, Altman tried to express optimism about the team's future.
"We're not gonna go anywhere," Altman said to open up the presser. "We're gonna keep fighting for that championship and this window is wide open."
Those sentiments may be hard for fans to believe right now, after the Cavs fell short in the playoffs for a third consecutive season. Being gentleman's swept by the Pacers has reopened conversations about whether or not the Cavaliers are built for the postseason.
Altman believes they will eventually get over that hump for one reason in particular: Evan Mobley.
"We still feel like we have internal growth," said Altman. "Evan Mobley is 23 years old. If we don't think he's gonna break through, we're nuts. He's gonna break through at some point. He's 23 years old, this is his third playoffs, he's still figuring out this new high-usage part of his game that came with Kenny [Atkinson] this year.
"And so, he's going to break through. That internal growth is something that we've always banked on and are going to continue to bank on."
To Altman's point, Mobley did make a massive leap in 2024-25, culminating in the best offensive season of his career to go along with a Defensive Player of the Year Award, and there is still plenty of room for him to grow in his role with the Cavaliers.
That said, after coming up short again at the most important time of year, it may be time for Altman to continue changing things up with the makeup of the team as well.